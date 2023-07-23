I’ve been reading “Poverty, by America,” in which author Matthew Desmond analyzes how those of us who are not poor contribute to the persistence of poverty in the world’s richest country. He advocates for what he calls “poverty abolitionism,” a commitment like the abolitionism of the antebellum years, to press for measures that will finally eliminate poverty in this country.
For the poor, poverty is a never-ending chain of problems and crises that you hope to survive, none of which actually help you escape poverty. If you’re working poor, the authorities could question your ability to care for your children while working two jobs to make ends meet. A child in such a situation could be sent to foster care, often bouncing from foster families to group homes, never getting to stay long.
Poverty doesn’t persist for lack of money: Government spending on programs for the poor has more than doubled since Reagan; not even conservative presidents have decreased it. Funds sent to the states often don’t reach the poor, but Food Stamps, Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income deliver 85-90 percent of their budgets as direct benefits to the poor.
How do we contribute to the persistence of poverty? Desmond cites four broad areas. First, we undercut workers by demanding low prices and distrusting unions. Second, we force the poor to pay more by keeping them in areas of concentrated poverty underserved by essential services like supermarkets. Third, we use welfare to keep the poor in their place, while we benefit from tax breaks like the mortgage interest deduction. Finally, we wall ourselves off with gated communities and restrictive zoning, pricing our neighborhoods out of their reach.
Consequently, we perpetuate poverty, while having the resources to eliminate it.
How should poverty abolitionists respond? According to Desmond, first, invest in ending poverty. Great society programs like Medicare Medicaid, Head Start and Food Stamps still mitigate poverty, but with today’s deteriorating real wages and weaker unions, Desmond likens them to dialysis, “to make poverty less lethal, not to make it disappear.” If the richest among us paid all the taxes they owed, that would help, but what’s really needed are investments that would threaten poverty’s very existence, like providing direct aid to the poor so it can’t be siphoned off by low-wage employers, profiteering landlords, or banks.
Second, empower the poor. Ensure more people “the power to decide where to work, live, and bank, and when to start a family.” Ensure that jobs pay a living wage, eliminate restrictive zoning, and regulate exploitative banking practices. Assure the right to birth control and abortion. It means not buying from companies that resist unions or pay low wages.
Third, tear down the walls. We need to eliminate the formal and informal ways that we use to keep the poor from accessing the perquisites of our affluent lives.
Slavery abolitionists had a radical vision: Abolish the very foundation of the American economy to build a new society founded on freedom, not slavery. It nonetheless took a war to abolish slavery, and the society that grew from the ashes was far from the abolitionists’ aspirations. Poverty abolitionism as articulated by Matthew Desmond is a similarly radical vision, without a strategy to achieve it. Would even another war make it real? Jesus said the poor will always be with us. Perhaps. Marx said capitalism needs poverty, and therefore produces it. But American capitalism (after being saved by FDR) also produced the widespread prosperity and lower poverty levels of the postwar years.
Maybe we could at least aspire to what most Western European democracies have achieved: a much smaller part of society that’s poor. All that would take is a reversal of 50 years of policies that have concentrated wealth and spread poverty. That’s really what Desmond’s proposals come down to, apart from the abolitionist rhetoric. If we think that’s utopian, we are the poorer for it.
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science and Latin American studies at Bucknell.