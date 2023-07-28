This may fall on deaf ears to those who support full capitalism and a belief that poor people are lazy and other myths that Republicans have about the poor.
I have worked in advocacy for many years with people in poverty in paid and unpaid positions in our valley. Poverty is not what some think it is.
First, the lack of jobs that there is no lack of employment. Everyone is right about that.
There are hiring fairs, websites with employment listings and help wanted signs everywhere. However, there are some problems that are not being addressed.
A large segment of the population “working from home,” working in small businesses, in commissioned sales, private firms etc. are not living an American Dream. The majority will never make enough money to pay a substantive amount into Social Security or to receive a pension. Many of them receive 1099 forms of self employment to disclose reported income to the government. Some of these people are well educated, disabled or are frustrated by the child care choices available.
Child care, transportation and scheduling requirements are problems that inhibit people from working outside of the home. Some of these families have seen the problems with their disabled child being educated. Others have trouble with affordable housing. Our Valley’s residents are among those facing these problems.
Many of SNAP recipients are elderly households or households with children.
Thankfully, if the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed and the renewals are received promptly by the recipient to the agencies then every penny can be used to care for these persons. The same holds true with Medicaid and the dual recipients of Medicare and Medicaid, public housing and other government programs to help the poor.
Transportation solutions are not available to everyone. Too many glitches.
I am currently a volunteer at the Getting Ahead Foundation. I see poverty.
These people are taught skills for “getting ahead in a just-getting-by world.”
Donations and non-government grants come into play to help the marginalized at-risk persons. These families are offered a nutritious meal, child care and a comprehensive 26-week program. To date we have helped many learn to use the system — from agencies that are part of the United Way, local churches, neighbors, friendly small businesses, local universities and health care professionals. We work hard to instruct people on how to avoid a setback. As many of the working poor are just that, the working poor.
So Mr. Glazer (Letter to the Editor, July 26) observe the poverty. See what I see if you have the right eyeglasses, maybe you will realize how hard it is to be poor.
Stephanie Sterner,
Sunbury