I wish to comment on the unfortunate political attacks on the credibility of the Rockefeller Township Supervisors. I currently serve as one of three elected auditors of the township and this requires us to hold the supervisors to financial accountability.
During the annual auditing process our committee works directly with the incumbent supervisor/administrator. She provides all of the financial records which we examine and verify every year. Her work is performed very meticulously and all of our inquiries are answered with detailed documentation.
During the auditing process I observed how efficiently she manages the day-to-day operations of the office.
I am amazed by her professional expertise at saving the township funds and also acquiring several financial grants. We are truly blessed to have her and I hope that those who misrepresent her come to their senses and allow her to continue doing a fantastic job without interference.
Incumbent supervisor/administrator Julie A. Powell has earned our support on Nov. 2.
Stephen Rhoads,
Paxinos