Senator Jay Costa, a Democratic state leader, wrote a letter to The Daily Item published in the Nov. 15 issue.
Senator Costa wrote the Republicans created confusion and are causing suspicion.
Instead, it is the Democrats are claiming victory in the elections that we shouldn’t trust. The Republicans are sowing discord for political reasons and their efforts to undermine democracy.
It’s not the Republicans, but the radical Democrats who won this election by fraud. “If you tell a lie long enough, people will soon believe it’s true,” Joseph Goebbels said during World War II.
The radical Democrats seek government power and control over the people.
We the people will no longer exist in our beloved country.
I don’t understand why radical Democrats hate our country so much.
John Benick,
Trevorton