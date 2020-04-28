Not sugar-coating it, selfishly, the last 10 days have probably been the hardest for me in this crisis. Our United Way team and countless partner agencies spent the first several weeks of the shutdown working day and night, mostly remotely, to get systems in place and raising the resources to do that. That meant days and days of back-to-back web meetings and phone calls, planning systems and collaboration and connecting dozens of people and organizations.
Like so many other businesses, not only did we and our colleagues have to get used to doing our jobs almost totally virtually, but we also had to learn how to support a community in the middle of a crisis unlike any other. But we were focused, productive and pulled together stronger than ever before. Then last week, something really magical happened. The planning paid off. It felt like, from the community agency side, we really hit our stride with partners and volunteers helping with food, housing and sharing information. Hospitals seem to be getting the PPE they need. People everywhere were being fed. Bills were being paid. And we had a tiny bit of breathing room.
You’d think I would sit back with a smile and marvel at it all. But that’s not the way this works; there is always a sadness that the need exists. And what happens when things slow down a bit is that the mind has time to process things. When mine did, the grief hit me hard.
Subconsciously, my brain started to cycle through things like missing my friends, my colleagues, my extended family, and just having the freedom to do ordinary things. Judging by the conversations, the Facebook posts, and the protests, we are all feeling that.
Most of all, though, I finally had the emotional space to feel grief for all of the people who cannot grieve losses properly right now or celebrate important life milestones, and for those who haven’t been able to collect a paycheck, even from the government. These are all people whose circumstances are much harder than mine, and, as a helper, that makes me feel helpless. All of this has been difficult for me to even begin to articulate.
And then something happened that seemed to intensify things and, personally, took my emotions over the edge — Gov. Tom Wolf made the masking announcement. Let me be clear, this was the right thing, but the right thing isn’t always easy. Together with the Chamber, we had already had one mask distribution before the announcement was made. Our team of staff and volunteers had worked so hard, but the demand was so much more than we could supply. Hundreds of people got masks, but many didn’t and they were upset. It was covered in the news and on social media, and the feedback wasn’t all positive. I completely understood why. But it still hurt my heart for so many reasons.
Just as we had the second mask giveaway the following weekend, the arguments and public debates were escalating. On the eve of the mandate, as I watched people on Facebook and the news debate their rights, I kept seeing in my mind’s eye one elderly man I gave a mask to that Saturday. I could not get his eyes out of my head. He looked lonely and terrified and like he really needed a hug.
Despite the debates, we did what we do best at United Way — we kept pushing forward, responding to needs as they came, trying to do what is the best for the most. We knew the mask demand wasn’t going away, so not being sure where we were going to get enough masks, we took a leap of faith and planned two more giveaways anyway. And, magically, this has come together, too.
As I write this, I spent the earlier part of my day, masked and gloved, with a small group of Mifflinburg’s teachers, firefighters and Backpack Club volunteers, distributing food boxes to families in need. And the roller coaster started all over again. I felt so many of the same emotions I always do when I have the privilege of serving my community: sadness for those who are hurting; appreciation for the helpers; and deep gratitude and love to be able to do this as my life’s work.
As we wrapped up the mid-day distribution, I returned home and checked my porch for deliveries. My mask distribution box was filled to the brim. As I unwrapped and looked at the hundreds of masks that completely covered my kitchen counter, the dam burst. For several minutes, I sobbed alone in my kitchen, weeks-worth of emotions culminating. Yes, I most certainly felt grief and the insanity of all of this, but also, for the first time in many days, felt my glass really begin to fill back up.
I felt joy about all the amazing people who never would have been part of our network were it not for this crisis. I felt inspired by all the ways I’m seeing my friends, colleagues and complete strangers turn this unusual circumstance into an opportunity for extraordinary solutions and service. I felt happiness about bonding with people who were total strangers before this, like Catherine the mask-maker, Ellen the owner of Sewing Treasures and Dr. Sandy Green the cardiologist/PPE extraordinaire. I felt pride about how our community foundations, my United Way and Chamber colleagues across the state, and dozens of non-profits, businesses, churches and schools are all working together.
Much like it was for our grandparents who were driven to save bacon grease in jars and wash plasticware for reuse after the Great Depression, the only thing certain right now is that our world will never be the same. The hurt and uncertainty will, unfortunately, continue for a long time. But one thing is certain, for me at least. I will never ever lose faith in the power of community.
Just as I finished writing this, my son came into the room and noticed, with some alarm, I had been crying. But when I told him about the mask donations, he said, “Oh, so a good cry.” Yeah, buddy. A good cry for sure.
Joanne Troutman is president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. She is a member of The Daily Item’s editorial board.