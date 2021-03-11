I know that wearing a mask can be a distraction and uncomfortable. But every time I put one on I think about the lives I may be saving. This is why I get irritated with people like the owner of Eagles Wind Coffee House. He seems to have no respect for human life.
In the obituary in The Daily Item for Scott Clark who passed away from COVID-19 related issues on Fe. 23, the family included the note that “people continue to call COVID-19 a hoax, claiming it’s not a serious problem. But when your loved one suffocates on a ventilator, immobilized by sedatives, the heartache is real. The suffering is real. The tears shed are not a hoax. The loss is real. Death is real and permanent.”
Nothing can replace the life of Mr. Clark. We can get that message across to Eagles Wind by using the power of the purse and not shopping there if they do not change their ways.
David Herbert,
Shamokin Dam