Trump was impeached, twice in four years. That has never happened before in our history.
In both trials, the Senate would not find him guilty with a two-thirds vote. Yet there was a bipartisan majority vote that he was guilty.
In the second trial, the same thing happened with the exception that the bipartisan vote of guilt was the largest for the Senate to convict in our history.
The Trump defense argued that there was no constitutionality to hold a trial. But, the majority had just voted that the trial could and would be held.
On the surface, the principles of majority rule and the protection of individual and minority rights would seem contradictory. In fact, however, these principles are twin pillars holding up the very foundation of what we mean by a democratic government.
Mitch McConnell said he was guilty and was not “yet” free of guilt. But, McConnell voted not to impeach him. Now, when McConnell was asked by a reporter, “would you vote for Trump if he runs for president again,” McConnell said yes.
Am I the only one to think that there is something wrong here? Are the right people acting as our representatives in our government? Why do they say that they represent us; but, when the “rubber hits the road,” they become hypocrites with no integrity, honesty or ethics? Are we to live now, as has been said, that “money buys power and power corrupts?”
Do we want to live and be governed by the principles of a democratic republic? Remember, two of our last three presidents were not elected by the majority of the popular vote. It’s time to get rid of the archaic Electoral College.
Power to the people!
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg