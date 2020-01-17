This letter is in response to “Good people with bad disease” (Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16). Coming from a family of addiction John P. Pagana could have never said it better!
He has pretty much summed it up! If you have never experienced a relationship with an addict or alcoholic you would never understand that this is truly a disease!
Throwing shame is by no means helping one’s recovery.
Keep in mind this person suffering from this terrible disease already feels a sense of embarrassment and shame which makes it all the more complicated to retrieving help and recovery. Please understand the addict/alcoholic did not ask for this disease. It was not handed to them on a silver platter.
Over the years, I have personally learned to step out of “God’s way,” just be there for this suffering person.
And keep in mind, when you’re throwing shame, this person is someone’s daughter, son, father, mother, sister, brother or maybe just a very lonely stranger to one.
For those suffering from this disease, remember the “Big Guy” upstairs has a very powerful hand in one’s recovery.
Teresa Ulrich,
Northumberland