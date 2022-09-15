We are told that Black slavery is America’s original sin. Looking back at it from centuries of distance no one could sanely argue this point. Not being a religious person, friends who are more versed in such things tell me sins can be forgiven. While forgiveness is good for the soul it’s not good for politics.
Today, a significant percentage of Black America continues to feel that America owes slavery’s descendants reparation to cleanse our national soul. In my opinion, reparation is a political cudgel used to pound division rather than foster resolution and unity. It is a tool of the left’s leadership to sustain a fading narrative of injustice. I am a Republican who believes all Americans should and must be treated equally.
Undeniably, across the past six decades of social turmoil, minorities have realized great and positive changes. If asked, most people would say these changes have been championed by the Democratic Party. I can’t argue this. But as the changes occurred, and generations have passed, a new Republican electorate has emerged. Today’s GOP voter pulls the lever on principle and not skin color, ethnicity, or race.
While there aren’t many examples here in Central Pennsylvania, here are two. In the 2006 gubernatorial election between Ed Rendell and Lynn Swann, Swann, a Black man and Republican, handily beat Rendell in Central Pennsylvania’s conservative and very white “T” counties. I realize that 2006 is distant in our cultural rearview mirror, yet that distance strengthens my point. A conservative white electorate voted for a Black man a decade-and-half ago. Many positive social changes have occurred since. America elected a Black man as president, twice. This past May, Kathy Barnette, a Black woman, showed a very respectable third in the “T” behind Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick in the GOP Senate primary. And speaking about Dr. Oz, the darling of the conservative right, he is Muslim.
Maybe it’s time to move racism down a few pegs in our national discussion. This will diffuse rancor on both sides. Bigotry and hate are powerful political weapons. It’s now my liberal friends’ turn to disarm.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg