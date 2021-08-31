As a former Navy guy, I’m incensed.
Thirteen Marines died today (Thursday, Aug. 26) because of that incompetent President Biden! The Corpsman is a Navy Sailor but is attached to the Marine Corps. More families are being visited tonight by a Naval Officer and Chaplain.
Believe me, more are gong to die. And, you think the peanut farmer had a problem in Iran in 1979 with 66 hostages? We haven’t seen nothing yet. You’ll see American citizens taken hostage and the bad guys will want billions of dollars in ransom.
And, Biden and his crew of degenerates will have no other option than to pay it. We don’t have enough Navy Seals to go rescue them. The military does have a Rapid Deployment Force it could use, but then it’s too late. Hostages will begin to be shot.
Our military is basically powerless in this situation. You Trump haters, you’re just as guilty as that clown you voted for. Unbelievable!
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin