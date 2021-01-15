I would like to praise and applaud our first responders. Over the past several months they have had to endure mental, emotional and physical stress, more than normal. They are a blessing when you call on them for help. They work tirelessly and don’t complain. But there are some that are not deserving of praise.
My family had to call 911 on the morning of Dec. 15. An ambulance came to our house. My dad, 81 years old, was very sick and having trouble breathing. He told the EMT and she replied “of course you’re breathing, you’re talking aren’t you?” My dad was heavy set but what the EMT said to him was rude. Dad was very sick and scared. He shouldn’t have been treated like that. Then the EMT called the Aging office and falsely reported things about my parents that aren’t true. I feel she should be reprimanded or terminated for her actions and attitude.
Our parents should not be afraid to call 911 for fear they will get treated the same way. My dad passed away and in his final hours at home had to endure such treatment. It is a shame.
Cindy Burgess,
Sunbury