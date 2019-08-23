As I write this letter, the results of the special election for state representative had not been decided. I am writing it because I think Sunday’s editorial (Aug. 18) supporting David Rowe is deeply flawed.
First of all: With the statement “There’s little doubt that David Rowe’s viewpoints on the issues best align with the voters of the 85th district…” the editorial staff is prejudging the election. They may be right, but isn’t that for the voters to decide?
More important than that, the editorial board almost completely gives up its role as part of an independent free press. Two important electoral issues that the editorial board chooses to discuss in its endorsement editorial are minimum wage and gun control. In a June 15 editorial the editorial board supported a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 over a period of years. This is Jenn Rager-Kay’s position and is opposed by David Rowe. Similarly, on Aug. 6 the Daily Item published an editorial passionately advocating for reasonable gun control measures. That is Jenn Rager-Kay’s position. David Rowe supports the NRA “slippery slope” argument which allows for almost no gun control. The Daily Item’s editorial supporting David Rowe simply reported each candidate’s position with no indication that they actually supported Jenn Rager-Kay’s positions and opposed David Rowe’s. They then endorsed David Rowe based mainly on assumed voter support for his positions.
My point is that an independent newspaper should base their editorial endorsements on what they think is best for their readers not on what they think voters want. They may be wrong, they make some people mad, but at least they will be trying to do the right thing. I hope the editorial board will keep this in mind going into the contentious 2020 election. If the point of an endorsement is to simply advocate for what the paper thinks is popular, why not just publish a poll and endorse the leader. It would save readers time.
John Mitchell,
Lewisburg