Faculty and staff at Susquehanna University have been extremely busy for the past few months analyzing the re-emerging COVID crisis and doing what we can to bring our students back onto campus for a safe and valuable in-person educational experience. As new medical and epidemiological evidence becomes available, we are factoring it into our calculations and strategies and while no plan can guarantee zero cases on a campus, we are confident that we are doing the work needed to maximize the safety of our students and staff.
Using a set of computer models from the University of Colorado and City University of New York, we have analyzed HVAC ventilation across campus and are instituting a series of protocols to minimize the likelihood of aerosol spread of the virus. For example, we are installing new filtration equipment in buildings, adding UV-C air-sterilizers to many dorm rooms, timing classes to minimize foot traffic, reducing the occupancy levels of rooms to achieve proper social distancing, adjusting teaching methods and working hard to create a culture of cooperation and compliance.
We are testing all students, faculty and staff for the virus before they return to campus and have initiated an early warning system of testing wastewater from dorms and campus buildings. And masks …. there will be lots of masks! Correctly wearing a mask is the easiest and simplest way to knock down the virus and students who do not wear masks will study online for the semester. Our medical staff are readying themselves in the event of an outbreak and we have established isolation facilities and processes.
Even with these systems in place, it became apparent that we needed to be cautious in how we opened the campus. Data from sports teams, other universities, states and countries indicated that those communities that opened too quickly without consideration of the science of the virus faced rapidly rising caseloads and ultimately had to reimpose restrictions. We were concerned that allowing the entire student body to return at one time might overwhelm one or more of the systems we had put into place and thus jeopardize the in-person education we want to provide.
So, in order to road-test our procedures, we are opening our campus in stages over a one-month period. First years and transfer students will return first to be followed two weeks later by our seniors. Assuming that all is continuing to go well with the virus, after another two weeks, our sophomores and juniors will be welcomed back. All students begin their classes on day-one but some will be online to start. Finally, our faculty have been working all summer to hone their online teaching skills with a series of intensive training modules so we are confident that all our students will have an excellent learning experience.
David S. Richard is a professor of biology and the COVID-19 coordinator for Susquehanna University.