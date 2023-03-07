In November of 2003 the Union County WWII Honor Roll was dedicated in Mifflinburg and truly is the hidden treasure of our region.
The monument contains the 2,260 names of those who served from our county. The reason this even exists is because of the efforts of Drew Machamer and Al Hess. We are already making plans for the 20th anniversary this fall and most appropriately our speakers include a Mifflinburg native, Missy Weidensaul.
As we prepare for our celebration we are hoping to locate any surviving WWII veterans whose names are on the monument. Should you know of anyone that is still alive and remembered on the Union County WWII Honor Roll, please contact us at mazeppa@ptd.net or 570-713-8919.
Sadly in the past year we have lost more than a dozen of our heroes but we do know of at least one that is still with us.
Tracy and I have the official book with all 2,260 names so we can quickly verify any name given to us. Our Veterans Day ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 4 beginning at 11 a.m. in front of the Union County WWII Honor Roll in the Mifflinburg Community Park.
Hope to see you there as we once again pay tribute to our veterans.
Doug Walter,
Lewisburg