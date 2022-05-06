During a wide-ranging discussion this week between Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce board chair Art Thomas and “citizen of the world” Gary Sojka, dialogue turned to American workers, their attitudes and the impact of their decisions moving forward.
Sojka, the former Bucknell University president who now — among a wide variety of other interests and outlets — farms in the region, talked candidly about how workforce development needs to change with the times.
That means more focus on developing workers for the jobs that are coming, not the antiquated jobs we’ve trained for over generations.
“Let’s look at education and training, preparing people to do the jobs of today and tomorrow,” he told the crowd of 150 members at the chamber’s annual meeting.
To do that, Sojka said, will require a change in attitude among those charged with developing the workforce. It couldn’t, or shouldn’t, have been lost on anyone in the room this week that SUN Tech director Jennifer Hain was honored for her service to the region during the same meeting. Hain’s school and those like it across the region, state and nation, have adapted in an attempt to fill a growing and immediate need for skilled workers.
Those tech schools, along with traditional high schools and universities should have an eye on the future, preparing their students to take on jobs like those that may arrive with a new recycling plant in Point Township or to push forward the agri-business model proven so successful at BrightFarms.
A report out this week from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that a record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in March. The number of jobs available also rose to 11.5 million, the highest since the data series was tracked beginning in December 2020.
Some of those job openings are linked. Some people are leaving their jobs as more employers are having workers return to the office; so often employees go looking for other remote options.
But there is and will be an ongoing need to have a diverse workforce, one that grows more diverse by the day as job needs and requirements change.
While training centers — schools, technical outlets, military — adapt, it is also important, Sojka reminded us this week, that workers need to adjust to the change as well.
“Motivation is something you don’t educate in people. This is a country that rewards hard work,” he said. “Change is going to favor the people who have ambition ... creativity. That’s what American commerce is about.”
Hard work also has to be rewarded in terms of compensation, opportunities for growth and advancement. Numbers show those opportunities are out there if people are willing to fill voids.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.