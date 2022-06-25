Another Memorial Day passed and we are once again reminded of the ultimate sacrifice paid by our fallen veterans who fought to preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy.
Within recent years the destructive evil of marxist doctrine has been creeping into our country to the point of trying to dismantle our American way of life.
For example, cancel culture has been prevalent in silencing anyone whose viewpoints don’t fit the current narrative. Censorship by social media has ignored or even prevented discussion as if they have the only proper interpretation of news. Critical Race Theory has been taught, not to bring people together in unity but to further divide our nation along racial lines.
And, unfortunately, the mainstream media acts more like a cheerleader for the Democrats instead of fairly presenting the facts of an ongoing news account.
These totalitarian tactics have no place in our great country. They don’t unite us, they simple divide as they pave the way to take away more and more of our freedoms.
Our veterans didn’t die so that our American way of life could be destroyed by marxist teachings and the formation of a smothering totalitarian state. We owe it to our veterans to continue to preserve the freedoms for which they courageously suffered and died as they sacrificed their lives for present and future generations.
Glen Keidel Jr.,
Dornsife