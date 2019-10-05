Did you receive your email from Rep. Keller this week? Did you read Rep. Meuser’s “masterpiece” of misinformation in the pages of Monday’s Daily Item (Sept. 30)?
Both maintain that oversight investigations by the Congress are wastes of time. Dear Representatives: There is nothing more important than preserving America’s democracy and national sovereignty!
Mr. Keller may not like it, Mr. Meuser may not like it, you may not like it, but in 2018 America gave control of the Peoples’ House to the Democrats.
The rampant lies, the blatantly illegal obstruction, the shady obfuscation all indicate that there is a rot at the core of this current administration which cannot be allowed to fester and spread. It is not fully uncovered yet, but thanks to our free press and some patriots who will not give up, it will be.
And now I wish to ask my representative, Mr. Keller, a question. Am I correct in believing that if I receive a legal subpoena, I can simply ignore it or refuse to appear, or will that get me in some kind of trouble? The Trump administration acts like these are arrest warrants, not subpoenas (or “Under Penalty” directives to appear). Why does an innocent person have to fear a subpoena?
James Swartz,
Lewisburg