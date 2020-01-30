Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of columns written by community leaders addressing issues they believe need attention and action in the new year and decade.
Economic development, growth and jobs do not have to conflict with environmental preservation and averting climate change.
In the past, development officials tried to attract large manufacturers with tax breaks, subsidies and grants to create jobs but forgot about the most important jobs — the ones that are already here.
Like business retention, vacant buildings and brownfields must be given priority for new activity and job creation, instead of sacrificing farmland, meadows, forests (greenfields). No more tax dollars should subsidize paving over and building on greenfields while vacant buildings and old industrial sites sit vacant nearby.
The Pennsylvania Land Recycling and Remediation Standards Act established a process to remediate environmental contamination to eliminate environmental liability to owners and buyers of industrial and commercial properties.
Old industrial sites and vacant buildings are a resource that should not be wasted. Economic development should always go first to existing developed areas that have already been built upon and impacted. The former Pennsylvania House furniture factory now contains the Giant Supermarket and other smaller retailers. The former TRW and Metso sites in Danville are seeing new life and business activity.
The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area near Shamokin used the coal-mined impacted lands for off-road four-wheelers and motorized vehicles. Thousands of acres of coal-mined scarred land await development — before greenfields.
Non-traditional areas of economic activity and jobs must be considered to minimize environmental impacts. The preservation of natural habitat must be a priority to save native plants upon which birds, bees and butterflies survive.
Recreation, tourism, bicycling, fishing, hunting, kayaking and our forest and great outdoors attract many and are drivers of economic activity that rely on unspoiled land, natural habitats and clean waterways.
The “unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley” brought 1,600 bicyclists to the area in October 2019 along with their purchases of meals, lodging and supplies. And they were quiet.
The Lewisburg to Mifflinburg Rail Trail was criticized as wasteful spending during construction and now it is a major destination for many visitors and residents. Real estate ads now include, “short distance to rail trail.”
Our rolling hills, farms, forests, meadows, creeks and river are treasures that make this area unique and must be protected and preserved from development, sprawl and encroachment more than ever.
Our greenfields and forests are worth protecting for its own value but now it need even more protection as climate change looms more dangerous.
Loss of habitat and climate change are the leading causes to decrease in wildlife. Many species need large remote tracts of land to survive. Hunters prefer larger tracts and anglers need clean sediment-free watersheds to feed local waterways.
Big-box retail stores and malls are under market pressure from internet retail sales. Vacant malls are increasing. New ideas and uses must fill empty big boxes and the acres of asphalt that surround them.
The Family Practice Center, a physician-owned medical services business in central PA, should be commended for its purchase and reuse of the vacant former Sears building for a clinic at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Other businesses should follow their model and area economic development agencies should support it.
Subdividing large existing under-utilized parking lots for smaller retail and service businesses also makes sense. Plaza 15 Plaza, north of Lewisburg, is where several businesses (Starbucks, Chipotle, Verizon etc.) located where several years ago vacant parking empty asphalt lots.
Build and grow within developed areas and infrastructure to protect our rural countryside.
Historic preservation is an economic driver when visitors come to see our historic buildings with unique architecture. Give financial support to historic organizations; become a member.
Let’s not demolish one more historic building for another parking lot.
Buy a vacant historic home or commercial building and give it new life. Preserve a piece of history and save cornfields for corn.
Enticing new companies from afar is perilous when economic conditions decline and important decisions are made in distant boardrooms by people who have no connection to our area.
Hold all elected officials accountable on making wise economic decisions with our environment and climate in mind.
Support local businesses, restaurants, colleges, institutions and community organizations.
Get involved, volunteer, run for municipal office, fill that vacant position on the planning commission, clean up a park, plant a native bee and butterfly garden.
Do something.
Mike Molesevich is a member of The Daily Item’s Community Advisory Board.