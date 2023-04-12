Current news is about climate change, electric vehicles, Ukraine, politics etc.
But, this issue should be at the top of the list: We are on the brink of war with China. The last time our country came this close to war was during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
China is projecting its military might in the Taiwan Strait and is getting bolder each day.
Our military is not prepared for a war with China. China has missiles pre-targeted on our Navy ships and military bases in the Indo-Pacific region. Before our military can respond, these missiles will have completed their mission.
The Chinese Navy is larger than the U.S. Navy. History has shown that in a naval engagement, the larger fleet will prevail. We cannot produce armaments fast enough to supply our military on demand. This isn’t 1940 when our industrial base was within our national borders. Most of our industrial companies are in foreign countries, mainly China. What can we do about all of this? Contact your Congressperson and voice your concern. We have to open the eyes of our leaders. They certainly are not paying attention to this threat to our country.
President George Washington stated, 233 years ago: “To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.”
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin