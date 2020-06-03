At a time when the nation needs a calming voice to stem the growing tide, President Donald Trump provides the opposite at nearly every turn.
By now we should expect it. His supporters love his style and their unwavering support feeds what is happening in America right now.
After criticizing the nation’s governors for their handling of violence in their communities, the President of the United States, called on governors to “dominate” the rioters and if not, the U.S. military would be mobilized to handle it for them.
“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” the president said Monday. “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”
Ignoring Americans’ First Amendment rights by sweeping peaceful protesters away from a Washington, D.C., church so the president could walk to the historic structure, the president said he was protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights, offering an incendiary tone in an already flammable moment.
“[I am mobilizing] all available federal resources — civilian and military — to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights,” he said.
By all means, condemn the violence. But do so by calling for peace, not in making threats of action that will inevitably lead to more violence. No one condones the violence going on in America’s cities. Those who have hijacked the cause of justice demanded by George Floyd’s death should be arrested, should be prosecuted.
There is a clear difference between peaceful protesters and rioters. The president knows this, but his demand to “dominate” fails to account for this nuance.
According to The Associated Press, the National Guard reported at least 23 states and the District of Columbia had already deployed guard troops as of Monday.
This president has had multiple moments throughout his first term to act presidential. Instead, he always chooses to be the firebrand. It is getting tiresome and now, potentially, even dangerous.
Following his unannounced appearance at her St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday night, Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the bishop of Washington, said the president again failed to offer the words and guidance the nation needs.
The president’s visit “did not serve the spiritual aspirations or the needed moral leadership that we need,” Budde said. “It did not address the grievous wounds that were are dealing with and the agony of our country.”
This part of the job should be easy. There are times when America needs a Consoler-in-Chief, like after the Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11. The current officeholder fails to deliver.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.