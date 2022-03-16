In my opinion, President Biden and his administration have been and continue to inflict hardship on the American people by the pursuit of their war on fossil fuels.
We have witnessed Biden’s failed energy policies under the guise of combating global climate change by forcing the United States to become dependent on foreign oil and gas production knowing all the while we have the resources to be energy independent.
Our president would rather ham string his own citizens by allowing the escalation of energy prices to continue because he has made us dependent on world energy markets. Biden believes it is OK to purchase our oil and gas from other countries as long as they are drilling there so he can brag about our reduced carbon footprint. Isn’t that like training your dog to do his business in your neighbor’s yard so you can brag about how great your lawn looks?
A sad fact of war is the causalities that result from the pursuit of that war; we are witnessing that first hand as a result of Putin’s War. We see the massive humanitarian and economic aid required to support those victims.
More sinister, in my opinion, are the victims from our president’s war on fossil fuel and his failed economic policies. Inflation driven by rising energy costs are going to create a humanitarian crisis in the United States as a result of the millions of citizens who will not be able to afford to heat their homes, feed their families, afford the medication they need or to travel to and from their place of work. Americans should not have to choose which of these we can afford.
I believe this self-inflicted wound is intentional based on our current president’s policies and those policies are creating a perfect opportunity for this administration to later pass sweeping economic and social reforms in order to rescue our citizens from a situation our president created. This could all be prevented if we had a policy of energy independence and a policy of Americans first.
Jim Charles,
Selinsgrove