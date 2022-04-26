While I agree with Professor Beard (My Turn, April 20) that inflation at the gas pump is not caused by President Biden, his statistical reasoning is erroneous. The first book I was required to read as a chemistry major was “How To Lie With Statistics.” Going from $3.66 to $4.25 per gallon is 16 percent and going from $92.35 to $119.40 per barrel is actually 29 percent.
I also understand that high demand and short supply lead to higher prices. The reverse should also be true. However in the present case supply was never really short as it was in the 70s. In those days there were long wait times at the pump, staggered fill-up days based on license plates, and no gas at all at some stations.
The law of supply and demand may work well for goods with an elastic demand but in car loving America, the demand for gasoline is relatively inelastic. Rather than lower prices as demand falls, the oil business cuts supply by mothballing wells and shutting refineries. This keeps prices artificially high and preserves profits.
The public always looks for an easy scapegoat for inflation, A president makes a handy target.
William Fisher,
Watsontown