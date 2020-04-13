Wanted to quickly respond to Willam Shirk’s April 9 My Turn column. The object is to clarify before opinions follow the former truth.
1. Any “dislike” of Trump is primarily related to the fact that he is totally incapable of effectively leading our country through the COVID-19 Pandemic. No more, no less.
2. His “impeachment?” Everyone knows he was “guilty as charged” but it is not a reason for the visceral dislike of Trump. No ... again, it’s the total pandemic incapability.
3. My dislike for Trump was not always so intense. However, his late February presidential rally statement where he calls COVID-19, “The newest hoax of the Democrats” and his very recently repeated lie that “Any American who wants to be tested can be tested” — those two huge lies have done it for me and millions like me and they have led to the deaths of many. He is just plain incapable.
Michael Tucci,
Mount Pleasant Mills