President Donald Trump’s Twitter rant and subsequent doubling and tripling down on his statements against four minority Democratic congresswomen has been disgraceful.
So has been the silence from most Republicans. Their lack of condemnation emboldens the president. What we allow, we teach, and right now Republicans are saying to the president — and the rest of the nation — that racist expressions like go back where you came from are acceptable.
As the Democrats wobbled with their own infighting, the president remarkably injected himself into their spat with a series of tweets over the last three days that reached new un-presidential levels.
By now you know what the president posted on social media on Sunday, calling on four Congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
The president continued Monday: “When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!” he tweeted.
On Tuesday, he was at it again, as the House of Representatives prepared for an evening vote on a resolution condemning his racist tweets targeting the four minority female lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. He questioned why Congress was not considering rebuking them instead of him.
Congress later offered its own rebuke with a partisan vote condemning his remarks.
Three of the four women — Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib — were born in the United States. They can’t “go back” to the countries “from which they came.”
Omar fled Somalia with her family at age 12, legally immigrating to the United States at age 12 after spending her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp after a civil war in her home country.
The president knows this. He doesn’t care. He knows his base and believes they will support him through anything, even a rant that can only be seen as racist against duly-elected women of color.
While we don’t agree with everything the congresswomen say, they clearly have a right to say it.
We applaud Sen. Pat Toomey, who acknowledged that while he disagreed with the four on just about everything, the president was “wrong” and the representatives were entitled to their opinion.
Locally, Rep. Dan Meuser still hasn’t offered a comment. Rep. Fred Keller’s statement was a disappointing attempt to avoid the conversation. Rep. Keller failed to criticize the president even mildly and instead pointed to Democrats’ promotion “of anti-Semitic and socialist policies that are contrary to American values.”
The president’s attempt to distract from important issues by lambasting those who don’t support him goes against a foundational principle of our nation.
The diverse backgrounds that make up this nation are a big part of what made America great long before the current administration took office.
Disagreement on policy is expected. Being hateful toward people with whom you disagree is not.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.