If you plan to vote for Donald Trump, consider what you will be voting for. This is not pure speculation, but judgments based on what we have been seeing for four years.
n Incompetence in dealing with the problems of our country. He couldn’t even manage the coronavirus within the White House. How can you expect him to manage a crisis for the whole country?
n He will continue to attack and weaken our democracy. His attacks on the integrity of our elections, failure to comply with the constitutional oversite of Congress, and the politicization of the Justice Department, intelligence agencies, and even the Post Office are attacks on our democracy. Attacks on the courts, intelligence agencies, and FBI further erode our democracy. His false attacks on the integrity of the vote bring joy to Vladimir Putin.
n His erratic and irrational behavior makes him a threat to us and the rest of the world. His failure to recognize his own mistakes and to listen to knowledgeable people compounds any mistakes.
n Trump called the press the enemy of the people just like Joseph Stalin. We need the press to tell us what politicians don’t want us to know. He will continue to be the greatest source of fake news. He is the liar in chief.
n He will further exacerbate the racial and ethnic divides along with an increasing presence of violent white nationalists who Trump has failed to condemn and opening accepts their support. His actions and words have strengthened them. He talks about law and order as he gives encouragement to the most violent groups in our country. Words have consequences.
n Further weakening of America’s position in the world and deterioration in our relations with our allies will result if Trump is re-elected. His actions will continue to embolden those who wish to weaken us.
n More of our citizens will lose health coverage. Since the beginning of the pandemic the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates 27 million people have lost coverage. Trump told us before the 2016 election he would give us better coverage with a lower price. He is now repeating the same lie. He is attempting to kill the Affordable Care Act which will lead to millions more losing coverage.
n We will have more toxic pollutants in our air and water. Since entering office Trump and his henchmen have eviscerated environmental protections. Great for corporate profits, but bad for our children’s health. His denial of the climate crisis makes him too irresponsible to be president. For Trump, public health comes in second to profits for the rich.
n There will be more lies, distortions, and misinformation. How do you believe anything he says? He has told us more than 20,000 lies since entering office? He totally lied about the coronavirus. He told us it would magically go away, but it has killed about 220,000 Americans. Our 4% of the world’s population has had 20% of the world’s deaths. How many people have access to the care he had at government expense?
n He will continue to do only what is best for him. He doesn’t care about the American people except for their admiration and vote. He puts his own economic interests ahead of the country. Why won’t he release his taxes?
n He will continue to act on his dream of becoming dictator Don. He has operated right out of the dictator’s playbook. Attacks the press along with democratic institutions, impugn the integrity of all who oppose him, tell any lie that furthers the goal, and use any means for self-aggrandizement.
n His continuing trade wars have netted little benefit to our country at a great cost to the American consumer who are the ones who really pay for the tariffs.
Will you feel comfortable defending your vote for such a dishonest, arrogant and dangerous man in the future? I don’t see how you do it today.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.