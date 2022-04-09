Recently, my 17-year-old great-granddaughter said that she is going to be president of the United States, and that she would not be a Democrat or a Republican. After she left, I wondered if sheknew that there has never been a woman president of the United States, and that the presidents closest to being non-partisan were George Washington, a Federalist, and Andrew Johnson, a member of the little-known National Union Party.
I also wondered if she knew that more than a few presidents have been assassinated or died while they were in office.
Should I have told her that it takes a huge amount of money to get elected, or that the majority of presidents have been lawyers first?
Young people have dreams, and they should be encouraged to follow them even when the odds are against them ever coming true. Best of luck, Andraya!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove