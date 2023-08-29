The president is not a king. Former presidents are not gods. They can and have done wrong. Over the past 250 odd years, somewhere along the way Americans decided to deify our previous presidents in their own pantheon; some good, some bad, some legendary, but all standing somewhere above mortal men. And now we’ve broken that tradition with regards to Donald J. Trump.
This is fair.
He is not the victim of a weaponized judiciary. He is not being martyred for his politics. He has been accused of crimes and, in a public forum, both he and those accusing him will have an opportunity to present their evidence to a jury of his peers. He is still innocent until proven guilty and he has the opportunity to defend himself. He is being treated as would any other criminal defendant.
This is not a kangaroo court. He is not silenced. The government is not hiding its evidence. His indictments are public record; you can read them both in about two hours. If anything, Donald Trump has been the beneficiary of the ultimate lenience and caution by both presiding judges and prosecuting attorneys. I guarantee if you or I were accused of a fraction of those crimes, or had we conducted ourselves the way Trump has since the indictments were filed, we’d be rotting in jail until our trial dates.
Presidents are citizens. I’m grateful that when they are accused of criminal behavior, we’ve finally decided to start treating them as such.
Zachary Lentz,
Herndon