We hear a lot from the press regarding President Trump’s poor leadership role in handling COVID-19. We also hear Biden boast how he would have handled the pandemic. Let’s investigate.
In April 2009, the H1N1 swine flu was detected and six months later Obama/Biden called it a national emergency. Biden’s former Chief of Staff Ron Klain admitted that Obama-Biden’s response to swine flu was catastrophic: “We did every possible thing wrong. ... It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history.” The national strategic stockpile was depleted, and the administration failed to refill it. The United States had 60 million cases of swine flu. More than COVID-19!
COVID-19 was detected on Jan 7, 2020, and on Jan. 31, President Trump declared a public health emergency. President Trump’s leadership: Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom of California: “He said everything that I could’ve hoped for … every single thing he said, he followed through on.” Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York: “What the federal government did was a phenomenal accomplishment.” The United States has 7 million cases.
Be careful about misleading news and smooth-talking professional politicians. Do your homework before voting. The future of America is at stake!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown