It is not public information as to who received money from the CARES Act or how much they received. So how did Joseph Rebar (Letter to the Editor, May 8), “know” Jack Miller got $1,200 unless he illegally hacked the IRS or Mr. Miller’s bank records. Even if Mr. Miller told Mr. Rebar he got the money, Mr. Rebar is not telling the truth about where the money came from.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Democrat-majority House of Representatives and the Republican-majority Senate and signed into law by the president. One part of the bill awarded cash to individuals and married couples who meet certain income limits.
I want everyone who reads this to understand very clearly about the source of this money. It does not come from Donald Trump as stated by Mr. Rebar.
It comes from the American taxpayer and only from the American taxpayer. In most cases, but not all, it is a return of money we have paid into the government with our income taxes.
I am 100 percent certain that some unscrupulous candidate will claim that he or she “gave” you this money. Ignore this falsehood!
And last, it is none of Mr. Rebar’s business what Mr. Miller or anyone else does with their money.
William Fisher,
Watsontown