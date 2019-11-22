A free press that is politically partisan and one-sided is of little or no value to this nation.
I’ve grown to despise our nation’s liberal press for completely ignoring former Vice President Joe Biden’s criminal and treasonous acts.
Using his control of foreign aid dollars as a way to pressure Ukraine to stop a corruption investigation of Burisma Holdings when his son Hunter was a member of that company’s executive board was straight-up bribery. Those were tax dollars, not Biden family money.
Investigating Joe Biden’s actions in this incident shouldn’t be all that challenging since he is on video bragging about it.
While I’m disgusted with Biden’s misuse of our tax dollars in Ukraine, I’m even more concerned with the control China gained over our nation by placing Hunter Biden in charge of a billion-dollar investment fund. Only a liberal fool would believe that China didn’t gain some form of influence with this action, and it can only be described as treasonous.
I was a registered Democrat for a dozen years because I misguidedly believed the great lie that Democrats care about workers.
Former President Obama completely destroyed that impression by pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement that would have sent even more of our nation’s manufacturing jobs overseas.
If you’re a worker who lost a manufacturing job during the Obama era thank a Democrat.
Remember, Hillary Clinton was offering more social welfare programs not incentives for creation of manufacturing jobs; and only after Candidate Trump brought attention to TPP did she change her tune toward it and corporate America’s sponsorship of her campaign, and TPP.
The New York Times has acknowledged that the Steele Dossier used to obtain FISA warrants for spying on Donald Trump’s campaign was most likely Russian disinformation.
A functional free press would have followed that declaration up with an investigation into abuses of power by the Obama administration. Our free press, like Lady Justice, should be unbiased with no political affiliation.
Another failure of our celebrated free press occurred when Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told us President Trump should fear our nation’s CIA because “They have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
Wow, a United States senator tells us that we should fear our own CIA, and the glorious free press and ACLU take no action.
Apparently, the Constitutional rights of Republicans and conservatives are not worth protecting in the eyes of our nation’s liberal press and the ACLU.
Better yet, if you’re an elected Democrat with a social welfare agenda you can get a wink, a nod, and a free pass on bribery and treason from our nation’s free press. Way to go, Joe.
William Shirk,
Selinsgrove