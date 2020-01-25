In thinking about our current political state, I began to remember a literary folktale written by Hans Christian Anderson. This tale is “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
The setting is Denmark in the 1600s. There was an emperor who loved beautiful, elegant clothes to show off at the theater or when riding around in his elaborate carriage. Two swindlers presented themselves before the emperor claiming to be the very best weavers, able to create the most fashionable, finest intricately-patterned clothing imaginable. Additionally, their clothes were magical! The clothes were so awesome, they could only be seen by the wisest, most loyal of his subjects! So he could, therefore, weed out the people who couldn’t see the clothes!
Now the emperor just happened to have a very important processional coming up soon. The clothes were ordered, delivered, the swindlers were paid and the processional day arrived. The emperor appeared before his ministers and other court appointees. They were shocked to see he was totally naked! They had heard about the clothes’ powers, so they did not want to confess to the reality that they could not see the clothes and be banished from the palace. Consequently, they lied and lavishly praised his new “clothes,” as did the crowds along the processional, until a young child yelled, “but he has no clothes on!”
Morals/messages: Pride and vanity can have embarrassing results; we must not allow our fears or cowardice keep us from speaking up for the truth, no matter how deliberately exploited.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg