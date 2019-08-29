It was a sight to behold Tuesday at the Wood-Mode LLC manufacturing plant in Kreamer.
Just over three months after the Snyder County cabinetry manufacturing company abruptly shut down, instantly ripping 938 people from the jobs that had turned into their careers, Falisha Roush, Lee Goodling and Jeff Roush were working on a Wood-Mode production line under new ownership and Mike Brosius was back on the production floor.
Middleburg businessman Bill French has fulfilled his promise, purchasing the Wood-Mode assets and inviting multiple former employees to return to the plant where many have worked for decades.
About 35 former employees are back on the job at the new Wood-Mode LLC and company officials said they expect to employ about 150 people by the end of September.
“I spent 33 years there and it was great to see some of the people that I worked with,” Brosius said this week. “It’s going to take some time, but I really believe it will be successful.”
Bob Gessner, manufacturing manager, and Rod Hunter, general manager, both veteran Wood-Mode employees, made sure the idled equipment was thoroughly cleaned and in good working order before focusing on their next priority — changing the workplace culture.
“We are changing the philosophy of how we do business,” Gessner told us. “The old company wanted to be everything to everybody. From now on, it’s best-business practices all the way. The brand is tarnished in the industry, but it’s still strong.”
Most unused product will be repurposed, supplies will be ordered as needed, and plant employees will perform multiple tasks — working four 10-hour days a week.
Hunter noted that only four of the former company’s 600 dealers have declined to continue their affiliations with Wood-Mode. Dealers still want their pending orders to be filled, and the work to achieve that goal is ongoing.
The fuel propelling all of these efforts is an overflowing sense of pride.
“I worked at Wood-Mode for 43 years,” said Gessner, who is 64 and could have simply retired when the plant shut down. That was not an option, he said. “(Walking away from a failed company) was not going to be my legacy.”
All former Wood-Mode employees should know that people across the Central Susquehanna Valley and beyond are standing up and rooting for their success, regardless of which direction their career paths lead.
To those returning to the Wood-Mode LLC plant, we hope you fire up all of that equipment and knock it out of the park.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.