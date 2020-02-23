A 30,000-square foot property located in arguably the most prime location in the city shouldn’t sit vacant for more than a decade. Dimos Panagoulias, who has owned the former Northumberland County Human Services building at the corner of 4th and Market streets, is now taking a new approach to fill his property and one the city should get behind.
Panagoulias is offering free rent for a decade and hopes the city and others will back him. It is our hope they do. The city, particularly it’s downtown, is due to catch a break.
Panagoulias purchased the property in 2008 for $225,000. He had hopes — still does — that it would eventually the city’s start-up community college. Now he wants to offer space free of charge for 10 years. While clinging to dreams of the community college landing there, Panagoulias wants something there.
We all do.
“I want to work with everybody,” Panagoulias said. “All I want to do is bring this building back and let the residents of Sunbury have a place they can go to.”
The property has been vacant since the county offices moved out in 2003. It was built in the early 1900s, previously housing two different department stores.
Today it sits vacant. It is a clear reminder of what Sunbury once was. It also serves a clear reminder of what the city can become with the right people, including investors, doing the right things.
There are visions of a roof-top restaurant — it sits in the heart of the city and is walkable from just about anywhere in Sunbury — or the location of a series of smaller shops covering the building’s upper four floors.
Panagoulias admits the building needs renovations, particularly the upper floors.
“When I toured this building all I could say was ‘wow,’” new councilman Josh Brosious said. “The size and structure are amazing. Yes, it would cost money to convert the building into a business, but the potential is there.”
Sunbury’s Market Street needs foot traffic and the prime corner location offers a launching point. Perhaps it comes in the form of a restaurant or Street of Shops-style location, mirroring the Lewisburg-based facility. Or maybe it’s a co-work space like Iron Front that lines Lewisburg’s Market Street. That facility houses shared work spaces, private offices, conference and meeting rooms and space that houses events like wedding receptions.
“We are always willing to listen and work with him (Panagoulias)” Councilman Chris Reis said. “The building is so centrally located and we would love to get something in there in the near future.”
The future is now in Sunbury. Panagoulias is being proactive. Those that drive the city — elected officials and business developers — should extend a hand to continue this process.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.