I am one of tens of thousands of parents struggling to find child care so that I can work to support my family. I am a healthcare provider, and it is essential that I continue to work. I have called eight child care programs, none of which have openings, and so my child sits on waiting lists.
Four of the child care programs I have called will not even take our name for a waitlist they already have 20 plus names on their waitlist. That is half of the programs that I have called.
According to a survey by Start Strong PA, there are hundreds of children like mine who also sit on waiting lists in Pennsylvania. It’s no wonder businesses are finding it hard to hire when so many families are not able to work because they do not have care for their children.
Pennsylvania lawmakers must prioritize child care funding as they prepare our next state budget.
If child care providers aren’t able to recruit and retain staff to keep classrooms open, more families like mine are going to suffer. And when families can’t work, businesses can’t hire.
Rachel Carr,
Northumberland