Northumberland County Commissioners Joe Klebon and Sam Schiccatano could not manage a Kids’ Street Corner Lemonade Stand. The Northumberland County Prison is a multi-million dollar business and should be run like one.
The management of the Northumberland County Prison is a disaster. We have seen a series of problems at the prison in recent years all due to Klebon, who serves as vice chairman of the Prison Board, and Schiccatano’s failure to run the prison as a business. They both were schoolteachers, which is an admirable profession. But they’ve never managed a business, met a payroll or supervised construction, maintenance or operation of a large facility. Their lack of business experience has cost the taxpayers.
I have talked to several prison employees; all have told me about how poorly the prison is managed and the dangers this poor management has created.
Recently Klebon and Schiccatano had to declare a “state of emergency” because of problems at the prison. I was told that one day, about a week ago, there were only seven guards on duty guarding 188 prison inmates. Severe staff shortages have put prison staff, inmates and area residents at risk. The staff shortages have caused lockdowns and may even have attributed to the death of an inmate.
The county will incur over tens of thousands of dollars in overtime costs this year due to their inept management of the prison.
I do understand that many businesses are having difficulty hiring employees. How do Klebon and Schiccatano expect to attract and keep employees when the starting salary of a stressful and dangerous county prison guard position is $14.70 an hour while many area businesses are now paying $15 or more? Someone who wants to have a career as a prison guard will go to Schuylkill County Prison where the starting hourly salary is $19.70, increasing to $21.60 after completion of required training or go to the state prison which pays even more.
Klebon and Schiccatano plan to create a pool of retired law enforcement officers and prison guards to work part-time, earning $20 to $25 an hour, to fill staff shortages. What will this do to the morale of full-time guards only making $14.70? I was told by one of the prison staff that some full-time guards plan to quit, get another job somewhere else, and work as part-time prison guards on the weekend earning $25 an hour. This is a Band-Aid solution that will not solve the staff shortage problem and may make the problem worse.
I learned during my 40 years in business that, if you pay an employee a decent wage, they will work harder, and the quality of their work will be better because they do not want to lose a good job. It is obvious to anyone with even a little business sense that to maintain adequate staffing, the county prison must offer a competitive salary. Increasing the salary of full-time guards will improve the quality of the staff, save millions in overtime costs, and reduce employee turnover.
Klebon and Schiccatano are politicians not businessmen. They do not worry about the long-term consequences of their decisions; they just want to do enough to keep the lid on the mess they created until after the election. Our citizens will ultimately pay for their mistakes. I guarantee that if reelected, Klebon and Schiccatano will be raising our taxes.
Vinny Clausi is a former Northumberland County Commissioner. He lives in Coal Township.