Northumberland County officials have been relatively quiet this week after announcing one of its corrections officers was placed on administrative leave while they investigated allegations that the CO had posted a racial slur online.
If county officials are able to confirm allegations, swift and decisive action must be taken to remove the employee permanently. County commissioners and the warden all said appropriate steps would be taken.
Over the weekend, Warden Bruce Kovach confirmed a staffer was placed on administrative leave and an investigation was underway after officials were notified of a social media post from one of their employees that contained a racial epithet.
This isn’t a moment to cry about trampling on someone’s right to free speech. It serves as a reminder free speech is not devoid of consequences. All the First Amendment does is protect your right to say something stupid and disgusting; its doesn’t protect you from an employer taking action against your inappropriate language.
It also must be a reminder that jails function best when nothing is really happening, when the ship is steady.
When the news first came out, commissioner Joe Klebon — who oversees the prison — admitted the board didn’t “know the whole story but it is a problem and it is being investigated and we want all the facts.”
They should have those facts by now.
Kovach said the leave was put into place and the CO’s identity was not divulged due to safety reasons. That can be spun as fear for the CO’s safety when in the jail, but also for the inmates’ safety as well.
Prisons and jails can be dangerous places, for inmates and employees. Anything that puts a target on the back of an individual inside the walls is a threat to the day-to-day operations of the facility.
The facility, like many others, has struggled with staffing in recent years. Limited staffing shouldn’t be the reason to keep a staffer who could put the facility in jeopardy at a moment’s notice. That balance is always the key in these facilities, where everything can change in a split second.
It’s not worth the trouble or risk.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.