Our state legislature has a proposed bill by Rep. Natalie Mihalek looking to privatize the states liquor sales. In an editorial a couple of weeks ago, Bill Bowman, the editor of the Opinion page, said there were many things to consider before doing this and he’s correct. Having been through this seven years ago with the same representative and senator in this district I can tell you neither Lynda Schlegel-Culver or John Gordner will supply you with those facts so I will gladly volunteer to do so.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board generated $2.91 billion in sales the previous fiscal year. Of that, $764.8 million went into the General Fund, $415.8 million was taxes, $163.9 million in state sales taxes and $185.1 million in profits. It should be understood further that the PLCB does all this after paying all salaries, benefits, rents for the 600 stores in the system, which by the way goes to local owners and purchasing all the products sold in the stores as well as the warehousing and transportation of these products.
In addition all the money from liquor licenses comes into the local municipalities which was another $1.8 million. Another $5.3 million is given to the Department of Drug and Alcohol programs to educate and combat addiction. One percent of the revenue goes to the Pennsylvania State Police, which was $29 million. Lastly but not least in the financials, $9.6 million went to Allegheny County and Philadelphia for additional local sales taxes.
While we are told sales of licenses would bring $1.5 billion into the state coffers in a one time infusion of cash, it’s easy to follow the numbers and see the state would be losing money over a period of time that they have no stated ways of recouping. In addition, the argument that there would be more choice is naive at best and blatantly incorrect.
I manage a store in Harrisburg which is a medium-sized store and we carry 3,900 items. Do you honestly believe most private places could afford to have that kind of inventory investment?
In addition there are hundreds of times a month we are asked for products we do not have among those 3,900 items and many times we can find them in our online store and set the customers up to purchase through them. In many of the stores if you look at the items that are carried you’ll see a good many private businesses would be unable to afford to carry either due to space constraints or financial burden. That will decrease choice rather than increase, which is an obvious truth.
Our stores are clean and are staffed with people who care about customer service and finding what you want as often as is humanly possible.
We are not perfect just like all other humans but we are not automated and give you a true personal attention to detail experience.
In addition when you look at all these numbers it can be dry and boring but here’s a suggestion in interpreting them: the PLCB is a self-funding, self-sustaining entity that supports not only itself but local communities and costs the taxpayers nothing unless they make a purchase and pay sales tax. Wouldn’t it be better to have more agencies like that rather than cut this out?
Harry Prentiss lives in Sunbury.