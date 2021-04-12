I was just thinking the other day, I wonder how Tiger Woods is doing after his accident? There has been nothing in the news? In the April 8 edition of The Daily Item, I received an answer to my question.
Apparently, Sheriff Villanueva blamed the Feb. 23 crash solely on excessive speed. Twice the posted speed limit: 84 to 87 mph in a 45 mph area. No one else was hurt. Good.
Now the best part of this story: “The athlete will not face any citations for his third high-profile collision in 11 years.” Really?
What do you suppose would happen to John Q. Public if it was he who had this unfortunate accident? Yep, me too. Come on Sheriff Alex Villanueva, at least give the appearance of doing the right thing. Maybe a speeding ticket?
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland