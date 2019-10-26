Balancing and managing a budget — for a home, school district, municipality or nation — is never easy. There are always moving parts and unexpected costs that create issues with the bottom line. That’s why Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich deserves a tip of the cap for his proactive approach to the city’s latest spending plan.
Working under the expectation that Northumberland County officials will likely approve a tax exemption for UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury — which could take nearly $75,000 out of the city’s coffers — officials wisely sought ways to stay ahead of the possible budget squeeze.
This week, the mayor announced he was able to trim $100,000 from the city’s police budget, which Karlovich oversees. The cuts allow city leaders to avoid a tax increase as they continue to work through the preliminary budget in the coming weeks.
The majority of the savings come from leaving long-time department member Brad Hare as the officer in charge, rather than hire a new chief with an $80,000 annual salary. Hare has done an admirable job as the department head since Tim Miller’s departure and deserves an opportunity to lead the force moving forward.
City officials do not expect to hire another full-time officer this year, but have one budgeted for 2020. It’s another step toward getting a full complement of officers back on the force. Earlier this month, council hired former Coal Township Cpl. Terry Ketchem. Ketchem’s hiring brings the department to eight full-time officers with plans to reach full-staff — 12 officers — over the next two years.
The savings from the police department, coupled with a reduction of more than $100,000 in legal fees this year — another nod to the growing stability within the police department — sets the stage for a budget without a tax increase.
“Kurt (Karlovich) is the man of the hour,” City Treasurer Kevin Troup said at Monday’s council meeting. “He was able to cut his (police) budget, and that took a load off the near $170,000 we needed to ensure taxpayers would not see an increase this upcoming year.”
We have previously noted the successful turn of the city police department over the past year. This recent round of hirings and the new five-year contract approved last year set the path forward for the department and the city.
This positive momentum is something Sunbury officials can build from. A series of small victories will inevitably add up to a better city.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.