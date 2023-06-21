Nearly every big issue begins as a small problem that is either unknown or ignored. So it is smart for Sunbury city leaders and the code office to remain proactive when it comes to the enforcement of long-standing and commonsense city codes.
After code supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski and members of the code office did a walk-through across the city, officers mailed out 155 letters to residents alerting them to potential code violations.
Most of the things cited are exactly what you would expect: High grass, chipped paint, cracked sidewalks and the occasional abandoned vehicle.
City leaders want those who have received the letters to contact the code department to see what steps may need to be taken.
“We just want people to be aware of any issues that we may see,” Wojciechowski said. “Sometimes the issues are very minor but if they are caught in time it could be a huge savings to the property owner.”
Begin with the fact that 155 is a pretty small number, so overall homeowners and residents are doing a great job keeping their properties up to code. According to Census data, there are about 4,700 residences in the city, which means about 3 percent of homes got letters.
Getting ahead of the issues now before they expand, and eventually impact property values of homes nearby where owners are appropriately maintaining their property is vital.
The city continues to do a good job battling blight, demolishing some properties and flipping locations back into the tax roles in other spots. These proactive letters mark another step in revitalizing a city.
“We want everyone to be on the same page and make sure people are understanding what we are asking if there was any violation or warning,” Sunbury Councilman John Barnhart said. “We are doing this for the betterment of the entire city and sometimes people don’t even know there may be an issue so this is a helpful tool to help save them money in the long run.”
In the end, it’s a cumulative effort to the benefit of the city as a whole.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.