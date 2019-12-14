Members of the state House Judiciary Committee have taken changes in a probation reform bill a step too far, raising objections of state lawmakers and the American Civil Liberties Union.
Reforms initially included in House Bill 1555 have been called “effective and much-needed,” but judiciary committee amendments have made that legislation “unrecognizable,” said Reggie Shuford, the executive director of the ACLU in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania has the second-highest percentage of citizens on probation or parole in the country, and the state prison population has increased by nearly 850 percent over the last 40 years at a cost of $2.4 billion per year to taxpayers, according to the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Shirley Delozier, R-Cumberland County.
A recent study of information from the state Department of Corrections shows that nearly one-third of prison beds are occupied by people who violated terms of their probation or parole.
To address the concerns, Delozier proposed in her original bill that judges should be barred from sending defendants back to prison for “technical” violations of conditions or their probation or parole unless those violations also involved committing another crime or was likely to do so unless incarceration was imposed immediately.
The original bill also included limits on how long probation sentences could last and offered defendants a chance to end their sentences early if they had no further violations.
Members of the state House Judiciary Committee, however, added new provisions that would allow judges to bar people from using prescription drugs and medical marijuana, allow probation officers to conduct searches of people under supervision without a warrant and allow judges to jail offenders for not paying restitution.
Although we respect the role of a judge in evaluating all of the factors at play in determining a fair sentence, we join with those who would be concerned about a judge becoming involved in issues involving a defendant’s health or medical condition, including access to prescription drugs.
We have major concerns about any provision that would allow probation officers to conduct searches of those on probation without a warrant. At the very least, it opens the potential for unsupervised or unreviewed actions that could violate a defendant’s constitutional or civil rights.
State Rep. Dan Miller, D-Allegheny County, said the changes grant the courts and probation officers “an amazing amount of power.”
Additionally, a Council of State Governments report notes that jailing violators can create more issues upon release. “Although studies have not demonstrated that incarcerating people for breaking the rules of supervision reduces recidivism, they have found that long periods of incarceration can make re-entry more difficult, causing people to lose their jobs, homes, and even custody of their children.”
We join with opponents of the revisions in calling for the state House and Senate to strike the recent changes and restore the original terms of House Bill 1555, which focuses on helping people succeed and move forward following violations of the law.
