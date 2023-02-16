We all agree that America has problems. The bigger problem is that we don’t all agree on what they are.
The Republicans believe the billionaires don’t have enough money; the Democrats believe they have too much. The Reagan, Bush, and Trump tax cuts all heavily favored the superrich.
The Republicans seem to believe that one of our problems is not enough guns on the street; the Democrats are convinced there are too many. The Republicans think the solution to the frequent massacres — even in our schools — is that not enough “good guys” have guns to stop the “bad guys” from shooting up our schools and workplaces.
Republicans are convinced that the U.S. is too democratic, so in the states they control, they pass voter suppression laws. They actually staged an attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, planned months in advance. Democrats think we do not have enough democracy and more of the middle and lower classes should have access to the ballot box.
Republicans think that women should be denied control of their bodies when pregnant. Many of them think that pregnant women should be compelled to deliver children of rapists, even incestuous ones, and be denied life-saving abortions. They are willing to put women who have abortions and their doctors and nurses providing them in jail.
The Republicans believe so badly that our history should be whitewashed that they are willing to burn books that print the truth and put authors of those books, teachers who assign them, and publishers who produce them in jail. Democrats take the First Amendment seriously.
The Republican Party over the past 50-60 years has become the party of corporations and the superrich. Since the corporations and their superrich owners represent a small voting minority in comparison to workers and professionals, Republicans had to figure a way to achieve minority rule.
So, the Republican Party cobbled together a group of small, single-issue minorities, the gun fanatics and criminals, anti-abortionists, white supremacists, Evangelicals, and antivaxxers, and put on a show for them.
They appease the gun fanatics by resisting all attempts at controlling guns.
They appease the antiabortionists by restricting abortions. The bans are total in some Republican-controlled states, only partial in others. Republicans in a few states are considering a ban on the abortion pill.
Republicans appease white supremacists by voter suppression laws aimed at dark-skinned minorities and the lower classes. They are busy today banning truthful books on American history in favor of those hiding the facts of slavery and the massacres of Native Americans.
They please the Evangelicals by making exclusions to laws they don’t like based on religion and they appeal to antivaxxers by joining their chorus and recommending false medications for COVID like Ivermectin.
But the soul of the Republican Party now is the superrich and corporations. Corporations are allowed to write Republican laws. The corporate controlled political organization ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council, writes laws that are fed to Republicans in state legislatures. Republican legislators don’t even have to know their job; corporations are happy to do it for them. Democrats have no such organization, so they have to know their jobs.
Although Republicans are called “conservative,” only first of the issues listed above have anything to do with conservatism. Bill Buckley’s conservatism was the fuel the Republican Party once ran on in the past: Fiscal responsibility, moderate controls on capitalism, pay-as-you go government, and support for all businesses, large and small.
Yet Republicans Bush II and Trump are the only presidents who have left trillion dollar deficits. Ronald Reagan increased the national debt by about 190%. The last president to balance the federal budget was Democrat Bill Clinton, who did it all four years of his second term.
We all agree that America has problems, but there is a wide divide between the parties’ solutions for those problems.
There is a glimmer of hope, however. Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Dan Meuser in a recent town hall on WVIA-TV mentioned the Problem-Solving Caucus in the House of Representatives. This caucus comprises 30 Democrats and 30 Republicans. They are committed to come up with bipartisan solutions for the real political and economic problems facing America.
The Problem-Solving Caucus represents a foot in the back door of the house of real politics.
Robert Beard is professor emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.