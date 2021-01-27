Sunbury officials are wise to once again be considering a camera system to help city police. They would also be wise to be diligent in the process to avoid another botched rollout of what can and should be a valuable asset.
This week, city council heard from Sunbury Police officer Keith Tamborelli about placing cameras throughout the city. Tamborelli owns a security company that installs surveillance cameras and fire alarms, along with security and network infrastructure.
A new, properly working system, should be a priority. But it also must be thoroughly studied and planned for two reasons: The value they present to the city and its police, and because of history.
The topic came up at Monday’s council meeting following vandalism at a gazebo along the Susquehanna River and at the skate park. Sunbury is still building back its police force to full strength. The department has eight officers on the role now. The department is supposed to have a dozen officers.
Sunbury police could use the help, a few extra eyes in the sky. The camera system could fill in the shadows and in some instances offer valuable evidence in some crimes.
The second and more important reason to tread carefully is that recent history shows how quickly such a project can go wrong.
Within the past decade, the city fumbled a $200,000 federal grant for a camera system. It was botched from the beginning and the system — with nonfunctioning cameras still up around the city — has been offline since 2018. The execution of the grant and the city’s handling remains the subject of a Department of Justice audit.
“With what we learned the last time I think this is a great move, but we need to go slowly,” Chief Brad Hare said.
Not to be lost in this story is the need for council to open the bid process. Tamborelli’s company may indeed offer the best fit — technologically and financially — for what the city needs. Still, the project must proceed through the proper channels to make sure that is the case, but also to avoid the appearance of anything untoward.
We agree with Chief Hare’s assessment. It’s a good idea. Let’s do it right.
Doing it right the first time is imperative. The city cannot afford another failed rollout.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.