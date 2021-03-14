I would like to know when it became acceptable to publicly display profanity on a flag. What is wrong with people that they would do this and think there is nothing wrong with it?
I don’t care what party affiliation you are or who you vote for, you don’t display a flag saying “(expletive deleted) Biden” on the front of your house on a public street.
Children walk by this property every day and see this display of profanity.
What is wrong with our world? How low have we sunk?
How are companies allowed to manufacture and sell this garbage?
Susan Sargent,
Sunbury