I was in attendance at the McEwensville Borough teleconference meeting on May 6. Without elaborating I will just say that when elected officials resort to profanity and vulgar name-calling directed toward citizens in a public forum, it’s time for them to step down or to be removed from office by the Northumberland County Board of Elections for unethical conduct.
There is no need to name names or go into details. The meeting was recorded and it is a matter of public record. They know who they are, I know who they are, and numerous citizens who also heard their comments know who they are; and it is time for them to go. Either way, it is plain and simple.
Fred Wesner,
McEwensville