In the summer of 1963 when I was 18 years old, I was assaulted by two notorious bullies. During my convalescence, a dear family friend, a woman of angelic kindness, gave me a copy of the president’s book, “Profiles in Courage.” Like Jack Kennedy, I had a back injury, and lay in my room and read the stories of a handful of U.S. Senators whom fate chose to make some of the most momentous decisions in American history, choices of conscience made in the face of angry popular winds with utter disregard for self-preservation, be it reputation or fortune.
When I examine my own life more than a half century later, I look for examples of where I might have stood alone with only my conscience and courage. Examples are hard to find. Most of us, I think, plod along in our social rut. Only the most fortunate among us are called upon to rise to such extraordinary thankless heights.
Or, perhaps I am wrong. I remember Carla O’Meara who gave me President Kennedy’s book. Her life was a crucible of suffering, physical and emotional, yet she held it high like a cup overflowing with generosity and love. That took enormous courage, though it shook no worlds but those of the people around her.
Yes, I am wrong. Everyone on this Earth is called upon to exercise conscience, to express courage. It matters not only what you do for your country, but what you do for yourself.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry