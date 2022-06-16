In the nearly 10 years since the Sandy Hook school shooting that killed 20 children and six adults, the NRA has spent more than $100 million to help elect Republicans who will support their extreme agenda, including $30 million alone to elect Donald Trump.
In February 2018, after the deadly Parkland school shooting, Donald Trump briefly promised to pass gun control measures. He even mocked Republicans for being afraid of the NRA. And then he caved.
Now, after the horrific massacres in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill with commonsense gun safety measures, and we are told that this bill is “doomed” in the U.S. Senate. It is clear that the NRA has bought the GOP.
What we’re wanting to hear from our Republican legislators whose campaigns are funded by the NRA is an explanation, in writing, about why any private citizen should be able to purchase or own an AR-15 — a weapon of war, designed to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.
Why are the lives of innocent people less important than the profits of the gun industry?
Pat Piper-Smyer,
Lewisburg