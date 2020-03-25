In the midst of chaos caused by the coronavirus outbreak, work is continuing to establish the groundwork for investments in three local communities designated by the governor as Qualified Opportunity Zones.
The federal program, created in December 2017, is designed to spur economic development and job creation by offering tax incentives for investment.
Based on economic data, recommendations from local partners and the likelihood of private-sector investment, the governor designed 300 tracts across the state to be eligible for the program, including sections of Danville, Sunbury and Shamokin.
Under the program, a federal capital gains tax incentive is offered to taxpayers in exchange for investments in industrial, commercial and residential projects or direct business investments within the designated areas through Dec. 31, 2026. Individuals who make investments in these zones can defer or eliminate federal taxes on capital gains.
This past week, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce signed an agreement with Ridge Policy Group and Knox Law Public Strategies to provide expertise and assistance in carrying out the efforts.
“We’re in a very good position once the world gets back to something close to normal,” said Bob Garrett, the chamber’s president. “We’ll be ready to take advantage of the federal opportunity zones.”
The 300 Qualified Opportunity Zones in Pennsylvania were selected from nearly 1,200 eligible census tracts. Special consideration was given to low-income regions. Among the tracts selected, 40 percent were above the poverty rate, 66 percent had a median family income lower than the average of all eligible tracts, and 67 percent had an unemployment rate higher than 10 percent.
In Sunbury, the zone includes large sections of North Third Street, North Fourth Street and Catawissa Avenue and surrounding streets, from Race and Reagan streets north to the end of the Pomfret Manor Cemetery, the underpass and Shikellamy Avenue.
Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker said the Charles B. Degenstein and Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation awarded the city two grants to pay for the city’s contribution to the proposals.
The Shamokin tract includes a large portion of the downtown extending from North First Street eastward to Dubarry Street, according to project maps. The Danville tract extends across a large swath of the borough, including the downtown and riverbank areas, north to the area of Cherry Street, near the edge of the Geisinger Medical Center campus.
The program provides a foundation for investments in our local communities and residents, and we commend those who continue to work through the difficult and stressful times we are experiencing now to help build economic growth in the future.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the concensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.