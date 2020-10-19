Most of the nearly two dozen residents who attended last week’s Montour County Commissioners meeting had one agenda item in mind: They were there to listen to the county’s top elected officials discuss a potential solar farm near the Montour Preserve.
The proactive residents wanted in on the ground floor of dialogue about the proposed solar farm on 1,000 acres of land near the Talen Energy plant.
The project, borne of a partnership between Talen and Pattern Development, is in the early stages. Local residents are already voicing their concerns before the project gets too far along.
Enough residents attended the meeting that it had to be shifted from its normal location on the first floor of the courthouse to a courtroom on the second floor.
It is the right move for residents to voice concerns now, and for elected officials and those businesses involved in the project to have well-meaning and legitimate conversations about the long-time viability of the project, what it means for residents and hear their concerns.
Before public comment, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren noted that “we are at the very, very beginning of the process of crafting a zoning ordinance that would take into account area residents’ concerns. We have just started talking about this, and there is considerable work to be done on developing that ordinance. There will be future meetings and ample opportunities for residents’ ideas to possibly be incorporated into the ordinance.”
Commissioner Trevor Finn added the project “has to be done right.”
Doing it right involves listening now while also doing behind the scenes work. Many who spoke did so passionately, talking about the quality of life, the beauty of Montour County and what happens to the solar farm decades from now when the 1,000 acres of panels become obsolete.
“Montour County is one of the most desirable places in this state to live,” landowner Andria Lamay said. “We enjoy the peace that we have in our homes and in our neighborhoods. If we wanted to live somewhere there was industrial development, we would do that. This place is more than just land to us.”
The proactive approach taken by the residents is wise. Their voices can be heard now, their ideas considered as the project proceeds, or does not. This is the way it should work, not with elected officials plowing ahead blindly and before citizens can react. The early voices from those concerned carry more weight than someone coming in at the end of the project and wondering what happened.
It is a practice we hope to see practiced more often. It happened when Northumberland and PennDOT worked together on the long roadwork project completed earlier this year. It’s happened in downtown Lewisburg when residents voice their concerns with more tractor-trailers on Market Street.
There is a delicate balance between progress and maintaining what makes the county unique. By listening to all sides now, county leaders have the opportunity to make decisions with all of the information at their fingertips. Making these difficult decisions is why they were elected.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.