I would like to respond to Jon Micek’s editorial in the April 14 edition of the Daily Item.
John, I am a Republican, and I do support repairing and rebuilding road and bridges, ensuring safe water, and strengthening our power grid. Unfortunately, President Biden and the Democrats have decided to brand things totally unrelated as infrastructure and add them into the bill. This is their way of advancing the progressive agenda.
Look at how they are solving problems. Our government is paying people to stay home, while businesses can’t find employees. They canceled a pipeline project with great paying jobs, and tell those workers to go work on solar energy jobs for one fourth the pay, plus losing their retirement. They have abdicated any control of our borders.
As far as electric cars are concerned, if everybody went electric today, the grid would have massive failures. While there have been major gains in solar, wind, and battery technology, we are at the point of diminishing improvements.
The progressives are against many of the ways of generating electricity, including coal, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric power, but current solar and wind power won’t cover the added electric demand. Lithium mining for the car battery material is extremely dirty, and most of the lithium available is mined in other countries, mainly China. Also, our fire departments need training and equipment to handle an electric car fire.
The reason they are called progressives is that they want to progressively expand government, to progressively gain more control over our lives, while progressively increasing our taxes. This is because they know much better than the people who earn the money how it should be spent!
Thomas L. Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam